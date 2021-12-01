Dalton's Morris elected to Mercer University's Board of Trustees

Mercer's Board of Trustees at its annual fall meeting on Nov. 12 elected the Cynthia "Cindy" Morris, Whitfield County Superior Court Judge, to serve a five-year term on the university's governing body.
Morris is a 1980 graduate of Mercer's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and 1984 graduate of Mercer Law School.
Also joining the board for new five-year terms are William H. "Billy" Anderson, Macon; Tom Bishop, Acworth; Liza Chapman, Atlanta; Dwight Davis, Atlanta; A. Rabun Matthews, St. Simons; J. Thomas McAfee, Juliette; Eli Morgan, Forsyth; Barbara Brown Taylor, Demorest; and Claude M. "Mick" Kicklighter, McLean, Virginia.
Trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service included Cathy Adams, Fernandina Beach, Florida; Carolyn McAfee Bruner, Macon; Malcolm Burgess, Macon; Milton Cruz, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nancy Grace, Atlanta; Doc Hollingsworth, Atlanta; Genelle Jennings, Hawkinsville; Carl Reynolds, Macon; and Joe Sam Robinson, Macon.
