Dalton's Municipal Court cancels all January proceedings

All proceedings in Dalton Municipal Court scheduled for January have been cancelled. These cancellations are being made as a precaution to limit the possibility of further spreading COVID-19. Whitfield County continues to be one of the worst hotspots for the spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan cancelled court dates scheduled for Jan. 20 and 27. The court dates for the preceding Wednesdays in January had been cancelled previously due to concerns about the virus. The court’s offices at 525 N. Elm St. are again open after being closed Jan. 4-8 due to staff members testing positive for the virus. Payments of fines can still be made online through the court’s site at daltonga.gov or in person at the court offices.
Rescheduled court dates will be issued to those who were scheduled to appear in January, and court proceedings beginning Feb. 3 are still tentatively scheduled to take place. Anyone who needs information about his or her court date can contact the court’s offices at (706) 278-1913, extension 101.
Defendants may have their court date online via Zoom on Jan. 27 if they wish; it’s purely optional. If someone wants to attend via Zoom they should contact the court clerk’s staff.
