Dalton's Payne named chair of state Senate study committee that will look at high school dropout age

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has named state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, to chair the Senate Study Committee on Age of Mandatory Education, which was created by Senate Resolution 192.
“The topic of raising the legal high school dropout age of 16 to 17 was a highly debated one this past legislative session,” said Payne. “The conversation really started while we vetted Senate Bill 3 in the Senate Committee of Education and Youth, of which I serve as chair. We discussed conversations such as whether or not students should be allowed to make the decision to drop out of school, especially considering they are not legally allowed to make decisions such as voting, getting tattoos, buying alcohol or tobacco, or signing up for a credit card at that age.
"On the other hand, if students are not planning on obtaining a post-secondary education, perhaps we should allow them to pursue other opportunities instead. I am honored to chair this study committee and serve alongside other members as we discuss the implications of raising the dropout age from 16 to 17.”
