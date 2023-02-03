The Sellers Service center for carpet-shearing machines is under new ownership.
The Dalton-based facility has been under the control of the Armitage family since opening in 1984. With its specialized grinding machinery and large inventory, the Sellers Service center has provided critical support to North American carpet mills.
The facility, including its specialized machinery and inventory, has been acquired by Colter Creswell of Sellers Service Solutions LLC, which will now be the official service partner of United Kingdom-based Sellers Textile Engineers. Creswell already operates in the coating and finishing sector through his family-owned businesses Plateworks LLC, Creswell Iron and American Metal & Electric, which manufacture tenter pinplates, machined and fabricated metal components, and architectural and ornamental iron works.
Charlie Armitage, managing director of Sellers Textile Engineers, said, "We are delighted that Colter Creswell will take over the Sellers Service center and provide critical backup for Sellers shearing machinery for many years to come."
Creswell, president of Sellers Service Solutions, said, “We appreciate Sellers Textile Engineers demonstrating confidence in us by committing to this strategic partnership. This acquisition further deepens our commitment to supporting manufacturing in North America, especially Northwest Georgia. By combining the Sellers Service center’s existing technical knowledge with our additional assets, we plan to continue and improve the availability of high-quality shearing machine service and installation.”
