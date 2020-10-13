Dalton's Teacher of the Year announced Friday

Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott, right, picks up the keys to the car that will be awarded to the system's Teacher of the Year from Jason Denson, dealer principal of Ford of Dalton. The winning teacher receives a year-long lease to the car, which Denson and Ford of Dalton has donated for the past three years. The Teacher of the Year will be announced during halftime of the Dalton High School football game on Friday.

Contributed photo