The annual Veterans Day Parade is in downtown Dalton on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Veterans Day is Friday.
The parade will start on Waugh Street, go east on Waugh to Hamilton Street, then west on Morris Street and north on Thornton Avenue.
“The parade honors veterans, but it is not just for veterans,” said John Wilson, commander of Dalton American Legion Post 112, which sponsors the parade. “It’s open to anyone who wishes to honor veterans, not just to those who served.”
There’s no cost to participate in the parade, and Wilson said those who wish to take part are asked to register no later than Wednesday. Those who wish to take part can email alpost 112dalton@gmail.com.
Wilson said he expects 60 to 80 participants. Those will include military vehicles, including a tank.
“It’s hard to predict because we always have a lot of people show up at the last minute,” he said. “But I think we’ll have a few more than we normally do.”
The parade was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021.
The American Legion and the Dalton Elks Lodge are partnering once again for a dinner for veterans on Sunday at the Elks Lodge from 1 to 3 p.m.
“That is for any veteran and one guest,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he is taking nominations for Veteran of the Year, which will be presented at that dinner.
“The Veteran of the Year is the veteran who is doing the most for other veterans now, no matter what their rank was or what they did in the military,” he said.
Those who wish to nominate a veteran for the award can email Wilson at alpost112dalton@gmail.com.
