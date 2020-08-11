Dalton's Wright among scholarship recipients from state educators group

Laura Kate Wright of Dalton is one of this year's recipients of the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation Scholarships.
These scholarships are given annually through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation to outstanding students who aspire to become teachers. Wright, who received a $1,000 scholarship, is an early childhood/special education major at the University of North Georgia.
These scholarships are awarded to outstanding students based on academic achievement and demonstrated good citizenship.
The awards are made available through the PAGE Foundation from donations to the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation, which is endowed by friends of the late Georgia governor, who was governor of Georgia from 1955 to 1959.
A former educator at Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia, Griffin was also owner and editor of the Post-Searchlight newspaper in Bainbridge. Each year PAGE awards more than $15,000 in scholarships to aspiring and experienced Georgia educators.
"Supporting individuals dedicated to better prepare themselves to teach our students through the generous gifts of PAGE Foundation donors is rewarding for all of us who are dedicated to improving Georgia's educator workforce," said Craig Harper, PAGE executive director.
As a 501(c)(3) organization, the PAGE Foundation's core business is fundraising in support of Professional Association of Georgia Educators' initiatives that provide professional learning, build leadership qualities, and enhance professional competence and confidence.
The foundation also works to encourage and receive charitable support benefiting PAGE's competitive academic programs.
