Dancers craft holiday cards for troops

The dancers of Dalton Arts Project's "Nutcracker" recently took a break from rehearsals to write more than 300 cards for the United Soldiers and Sailors of America (USASOA) Operation Christmas Cards For Our Troops. Pictured are dancers Anna Godfrey, left, and Sophia Hankins write holiday cards to service members. The cards expressed gratitude and support for troops in Iraq, Afghanistan and other parts of the world where American service members are bravely defending this great nation. Holiday cards of the original "Nutcracker" art were filled with thanks, encouragement and holiday cheer from appreciative dancers and will be distributed by USASOA this holiday season.
Contributed photo
