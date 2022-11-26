The dancers of the Dalton Arts Project’s “Nutcracker” recently took a break from rehearsals to write more than 300 cards for the United Soldiers and Sailors of America Operation Christmas Cards For Our Troops and send thanks and support to our deployed troops in other parts of the world where American service members are bravely defending our great nation.
Holiday cards of the original “Nutcracker” art were filled with thanks, encouragement and holiday cheer from appreciative dancers and will be distributed by United Soldiers and Sailors of America this holiday season.
