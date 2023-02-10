The Robert Loughridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized area high school Good Citizens. A school’s DAR Good Citizen must exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Jazmine Ayabar of Southeast Whitfield High School was selected to advance to region competition. Good Citizens from other area high schools include Ben Clark, Murray County; Caroline Fox, Dalton; Madison Lowery, Coahulla Creek; Denise Robles Mata, North Murray; Natalie Tankersley, Christian Heritage School; and Nathan Torbett, Northwest Whitfield.
Ayabar is the daughter of Martha Ayabar. She is captain of the Robotics Competition Team, drum major in the marching band and was awarded Best Witness at state Mock Trial competition.
Clark is the son of Christie and Chuck Clark. He has received honors awards in all academic areas, holds a part-time job and volunteers in church activities.
Fox is the daughter of Bradley and Graham Fox. She is a Georgia Merit Scholar, runs track and cross-country, and serves as a student council representative.
Lowery is the daughter of Mathew and Angie Lowery. She has won awards in FFA, works part time and volunteers at church.
Mata, the daughter of Lourdes Mata and Flavio Robles, serves on student council, manages the girls’ soccer team and is a Chick-fil-A Leader Academy member.
Tankersley, the daughter of Adam and Krista Tankersley, is active in school theater productions, maintains high honor roll status and has published a number of short stories.
Torbett is the son of Sean and Melissa Torbett. He has been Quiz Bowl captain all four years of high school, is in the marching band and was one of 66 students in the state to participate in the state School Superintendent’s Advisory Council.
