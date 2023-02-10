The Robert Loughridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized area high school Good Citizens. From left are Jazmine Ayabar, Southeast Whitfield; Denise Robles Mata, North Murray; Ben Clark, Murray County; Caroline Fox, Dalton; and Natalie Tankersley, Christian Heritage School. Not pictured are Madison Lowery, Coahulla Creek, and Nathan Torbett, Northwest.