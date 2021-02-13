The Robert Loughridge chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized area high school Good Citizens. A school's DAR Good Citizen must exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Reese Brown of Northwest Whitfield High School was selected to advance to region competition. Good Citizens from other area high schools are David Garcia, Dalton; Aubrianna Green, Murray County; Autumn Green, North Murray; Grant Gumm, Christian Heritage; Harmony Hammontree, Coahulla Creek; and Emma Lively, Southeast Whitfield.
Brown is the daughter of Jeff and Jammie Brown. She is an AP scholar, was named U.S. History Student of the Year by First Bank of Dalton and ranked in the top 5% of the junior class statewide, earning her a University of Georgia certificate of merit.
Garcia is the son of Sixta Pardo and German Garcia. He has been recognized as a national AP scholar, semifinalist for the Governor's Honors Program and achieved Scholar Athlete status throughout high school.
Aubrianna Green is the daughter of Melissa Dill and Russell Green. She is a member of the varsity dance, softball and soccer teams. A dedication to community service has inspired her to volunteer for numerous organizations' outreach.
Autumn Green, the daughter of Elisha and Matthew Green, is active in the theater department, interned with special needs children and volunteers at her church.
Gumm, the son of Connie and Brian Gumm, is a prefect in the Student Leadership Program, serves as a student ambassador and is president of the Interact Club.
Hammontree, the daughter of Melody and Allen Hammontree, ran varsity cross country all four years of high school, is a basketball cheerleader and serves as a Colts Crew Leader.
Lively is the daughter of Michelle and Rob Lively. She participates in concert band, is a member of National Honor Society and serves as a Raider Ambassador.
