Daughters of the American Revolution chapters welcome state regent

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the William Marsh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed the Georgia State Society State Regent O.B. McCorkle, Honorary State Regent Melodye Brown and Northwest Georgia District Director Phyllis King to its regular meeting at the Bank of LaFayette Community Room in LaFayette. This was a joint meeting that included members from the Robert Loughridge and Elizabeth "Quatie" Ross chapters. It was an exciting afternoon of food, fellowship and reinforcement of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution goals of patriotism, education and preservation. McCorkle spoke about the restoration project of Meadow Garden in Augusta that was the home of George Walton, the youngest signer of the Declaration of Independence and a resident of Georgia. This historic home is owned by the Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution. To learn more about Meadow Garden visit https://historicmeadowgarden.org.