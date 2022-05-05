Students at Dawnville Elementary School and Southeast Whitfield High School will enjoy new gym floors when they return for the 2022-23 school year.
The gym floor at Southeast is set for "demolition" this month, with the new floor installed this summer, said Mark Gibson, chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools. At Dawnville, replacement of the gym floor can begin at the end of this month when the current school year concludes.
The Whitfield County Board of Education voted 5-0 during Monday's meeting to pay Impact Sport Surfaces Inc. of Deerfield Beach, Florida, $82,284 for the gym floor replacement at Dawnville Elementary, while the gym floor replacement at Southeast has long been part of renovation work at the school paid for by the system's current Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST).
Also Monday, board members approved 5-0 an intergovernmental agreement with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and Whitfield County Board of Commissioners for school resource officers, effective July 1, for up to 10 years.
The school system will pay for eight school resource officers, as well as a full-time investigator, and by doing so will also receive the services of three DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers in schools, as well, said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
"We pay for the investigator, but we've had him for years, and he's been very valuable, and we also get the benefit of three DARE officers in schools, so we're getting four officers for the price of one (detective)."
Board members also approved 5-0 spending $226,802 for nine electric fryers for nine schools from Culinary Depot, headquartered in Spring Valley, New York.
The next meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the system's central office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.