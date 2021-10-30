As Dawnville Elementary School third-grader Jasyn Mathis participated in an anti-bullying simulation with Lego figures and situational cards, he noticed one of the figures was missing an arm, and while that could lead to that person being bullied, he explained, "I could make him feel good by being his friend."
"I thought that was so good and creative, because it's not even on the cards," said Cindy Marr, the school counselor who led bullying prevention lessons with several classes Oct. 21. "Kids are the best teachers, and they teach me something every day."
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and Marr centered her discussions around the book "One" by Kathryn Otoshi, which illustrates the impact of bullying and how to stop it.
"No bullying starts with (yourself), then it goes into our school, then into our community," Marr told students. "We want to take care of ourselves, but we also need to take care of our friends."
It's not acceptable to be a "bystander," either, and do nothing about bullying, as "I want you to be upstanders," she said. As demonstrated in the book, "bullies get more powerful when no one stops them."
They also grow "more hurtful," Mathis said. An example of bullying is telling someone "you stink," as it intentionally uses words to harm another.
Bullying is "on purpose, not an accident," and it's "OK to say 'No' when someone is doing something to hurt you or someone else," Marr said. Students can also get trusted adults to help with bullying, as "tattling is when you're just trying to get someone in trouble, (but) reporting is when you're helping someone in trouble."
It's imperative to "stand up to bullying and say 'Stop,'" said third-grader Payton Swinford. She was on the receiving end of bullying that morning, and "it made me sad."
"You can comfort people when they're sad," said her classmate, Brianna Lopez. "If they're hurt, you can help them."
Lopez was also once wounded by bullying, when someone intentionally ignored her in order to hurt her, she recalled.
"It made me feel sad."
There are four types of bullying, Marr said. Physical bullying involves the body, verbal bullying entails words, cyber-bullying uses technology and social bullying uses friendships to hurt others.
In addition to reviewing "One," students did various activities, from using Play-Doh to make a face of their feelings to painting messages.
"Feelings are really important to talk about," Marr said. "How you feel on the inside means everything to how you act."
The activities were important for Swinford, since "the only way I can (share) my feelings is to draw them," she said. "I'm kind of sad today," both because of the bullying incident and because "one of my friends I've known for two years is moving to another state."
Fortunately, she had a friend to support her in Lopez, whom she's shared classes with since first grade.
Lopez, for example, chose to do the same activity as Swinford, "because I wanted to be with her."
