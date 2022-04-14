Dawnville School, 1950-51

The family of the late Grace Nuckolls shared this photo of Mrs. Nuckolls’ class at Dawnville School in 1950-51. Readers who can identify individuals are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173.

 Contributed photo

