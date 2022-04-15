Dawnville School

A previous old school photo featured Mrs. Grace Nuckolls’s class at Dawnville School in 1950-51. This photo shows some the same class members. Readers who can identify individuals are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video