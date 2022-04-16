Dawnville School, 1951-52

The family of the late Grace Nuckolls shared this photo of Mrs. Nuckolls’ class at Dawnville School in 1951-52. Some names are written on the back of the photo, but placement is needed. Readers who can identify individuals are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173. Front row names are Elizabeth Duvall, Linda Anderson and Leroy Gossett. In the second row is Linda Smith. In the back row are Herbert Godwin, Pauletta Manis, Janey (last name unknown), Lavada Hardin, Diane Osborne (partly hidden), Linda Faye (last name unknown), Ray Blackwell and Johnson Todd.