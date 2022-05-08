Miss Kirby’s third- and fourth-grade students at Dawnville School posed for this photo in February 1953. The estate of the late Grace Kirby Nuckolls shared this photo with the school collection. Front row, from left, are Jessie Davis, Edward Phillips, Dale Gazaway, Farrell Goulard and Leroy Gossett. Second row, Linda Sue David, Jo Ann Davis, Martha Yother, Evelyn Todd, Mildred Arnold, Sue Brown, Linda Faye Hales, Elizabeth Duvall and Linda Smith. Third row, Johnson Todd, Diane Osborn, Pauletta Manis, Janie Ray, Judy Phillips, Linda Anderson, Lavada Hardin and Herbert Goodwin. Back row, Wendel Ridley, Ray Blackwell, Roy McCurdy and Lendon Maddron. Readers with old school photos and/or information to share may email ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173.