Dawnville School
Obituaries
Ms. Priscilla Jane (Kaminsky) Burglund, age 65, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away on May 2, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, 30721; 706-529-5371.
Rembert Wayne Stanley, age 72, of Dalton, GA passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1949. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
