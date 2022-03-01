“Keeping the streets clean is worth” the time, effort and even battling blustery conditions, said Sophia Golliher, one of several volunteers who picked up litter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Nearly all of the usual local Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities were canceled last month due to COVID-19, but “we wanted to do something honoring him during Black History Month,” hence Saturday’s street cleanup and a program at the Mack Gaston Community Center, said the community center’s director, Tom Pinson. “We wanted to make sure Martin Luther King Jr. Day didn’t go unnoticed.”
“A day of service is” an ideal way to honor King, said Marisa Kelley, Dalton Whitfield NAACP branch president and one of the cleanup’s volunteers. The branch sponsored Saturday’s events.
“We travel this street a lot — the community center is here — and we wanted to clean it up,” said Shaka Cobb, another of the volunteers. “There’s lots of litter everywhere.”
“We want to beautify the street a little, and it looks better,” Cobb added. “Every little bit helps.”
After the cleanup, those at the community center heard about Africa from City Park School fifth-grader Na’Kia Branham, whose project was selected for the spotlight out of more than 30 others.
“She did such a beautiful job of” blending Africa’s arts, culture and traditions with its history, and “she found more things than other students did,” said Jessie Vazquez, drama teacher at City Park. “She’s a hard worker, and her research was amazing.”
The project is on display inside the school with a QR code, so visitors to City Park can view her presentation at any time.
Other Black History Month projects by Dalton Public Schools students can be found online at https://www.daltonpublic schools.com/our-schools/black-history-month-slideshow.
Branham had a solid background of African knowledge because “my mom tells me a lot,” but she also unearthed new discoveries, she said.
She particularly enjoyed learning more about the continent’s traditions, including popular two-person strategy games like dara and fanorona.
“I felt happy doing” the project, she said.
When her project was awarded top billing, “it felt good.”
The weekend’s events concluded Sunday with a free gospel concert at the community center.
