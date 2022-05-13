A little more than a year ago, Shane Day came within 67 votes of serving in the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, lost to realtor John Thomas by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%) in April 2021 in a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for that seat.
“It was a 66-vote difference and 6.78% turnout,” Day recalled. “We were the only thing on the runoff ballot, and the commissioner’s race and a resolution on tax allocation districts (TADs) was the only thing on the special election ballot.”
Day said the fact he came so close led him to challenge Thomas in the upcoming May 24 Republican Party primary for a full four-year term for that seat. No Democrat qualified. Early voting in the primary is underway.
“I was encouraged to run again by some of the people who supported me,” Day said. “They said now that I have some name recognition I should give it another shot. Local government has the most impact on people. The federal government and the state government don’t affect me as much as the decisions of local government and the local school board.”
Day, who has not held elected office before, said he would “bring a fresh set of eyes” to the commission.
Day said he differed with Thomas on two TADs commissioners were asked to approve earlier this year. Thomas opposed providing tax increment financing to two mixed-use developments, Patterson Farm in Varnell and The Township at Hammond Creek in Dalton.
“Not every project that comes up deserves approval, but those two I would have supported,” Day said. “I support TADs for commercial development because it creates jobs and provides services residents want.”
The residential portion of Patterson Farm is going forward, but without the TAD, developers said they could not afford to do the commercial part of it.
Day, who has lived in Whitfield County since 1994, has a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and animal sciences from Mississippi State University.
Day said “with a recession possibly on the horizon” commissioners need to be careful with their spending. He said the county should finish the major projects it has begun but be careful about taking on new ones.
“A lot of these projects are going to have continuing costs to operate and maintain,” he said. “We don’t have an unlimited checkbook, and it might get even more limited if there is a recession.”
“Fire and police would be my top priority,” he said. “Our population is growing. There’s a lot of housing under construction or in the planning stage. We need to make sure we have the firefighters and sheriff’s deputies we need to keep everyone safe.”
Day said he “isn’t going to make everyone happy.”
“But I promise my door will be open to everyone,” he said. “I promise to listen to voters and to discuss their concerns in a mature, professional way. I will do my best to do what is best for all of the citizens in District 3 and in the county as a whole.”
