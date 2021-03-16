Day, Thomas head to runoff for District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners

Residents of Whitfield County Board of Commissioners District 3 will have to wait until an April 13 runoff to find out who will represent them on the board.
Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, finished first in a five-person race to fill the late Roger Crossen's unexpired term with 467 votes (29.37%). But because Day did not finish with more than 50% of the vote, he will go to a runoff with John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education, who finished second with 430 votes (27.04%). With turnout light at 9.72%, fewer than 340 votes separated first place from fifth place.
"First place is always a good place to finish," said Day. "I want to thank every single person who voted for me. I thank all of those who encouraged me during the campaign. I want to challenge each of them to come back to the polls on April 13 and show that we can do it again. We've got two great candidates (in the runoff), two great choices. Over the next four weeks, I'm going to keep working hard. I'm going to be talking to as many people as I can, especially some of the other candidates and see if I can get some of their endorsements."
Thomas said he is pleased to be in the runoff.
"I feel great," he said. "We knew that with five people in the race there was going to be a runoff. We are going to continue to work hard, even harder than we have. I'm going to be trying to get out even more and talk to more people. I appreciate everyone who came out and voted for me. I had a lot of people working for me during the campaign, and I want to thank them. I also want to say that the four other candidates ran a clean race. I'm thankful that we all got along so well."
Jonathan Bagley finished third with 288 votes (18.11%).
"We ran a good race," he said. "We tried hard. We came up a little bit short. But I appreciate all the support I got."
Bagley said he isn't sure if he will endorse either of the candidates in the runoff.
"I like both of those guys. They are both good guys," he said. "I probably will endorse one of them eventually, but I've got to study it."
Bagley said he enjoyed his first run for elected office.
"I learned a lot," he said. "I had zero experience when I got into this. But now that I have that experience, more than likely I will try again some time in the future."
Shannon Bearfield finished fourth with 263 votes (16.54%).
"There's a little disappointment, but I'm happy with the race I ran. I'm happy with the effort I put in and the support I received," she said. "I learned that somebody like me can come in and do well. I think that can give others hope."
Bearfield, an Air Force veteran who works in a medical lab, said successful candidates in Whitfield County typically come from a business background.
"We've had veterans elected in the past but no female veterans that I am aware of," she said. "We haven't had a lot of females period being elected in the county."
Bearfield said after she has had time to talk to Day and Thomas she will likely endorse one of them.
Chad "Bubba" Young received 128 votes (8.05%).
"Obviously, I'm disappointed," he said. "But Whitfield County voters have spoken, and I think we've got two great candidates going forward. I want to thank all of the people who did come out and vote for me."
Young said that "at the moment" he isn't going to endorse either of the candidates in the runoff.
He said he enjoyed the campaign and might run for office again.
"It's something I'd have to pray about," he said. "The timing would have to be right."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.