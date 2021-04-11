For many Whitfield County residents, the weekend will be a time of rest and relaxation. But not for Shane Day and John Thomas.
Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, and Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education, are in a Tuesday special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
And both men said Friday afternoon they plan to keep busy with last-minute campaigning through Tuesday.
"I'm going to be contacting as many people as I can, both by phone and in person, reminding them of the election and asking for their vote," said Thomas.
Day said he will also keep trying to talk to voters.
"I'm going to be out there trying to get my message out and asking people for their support," he said.
Day and Thomas finished first and second respectively in a five-person special election on March 16. Day received 467 votes (29.37%) and Thomas 430 votes (27.04%). Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, state law called for a runoff.
Thomas has picked up endorsements from two of the three candidates who didn't advance to the runoff.
"He holds many of the same values I do regarding public health and safety which were at the top of my agenda during my own campaign," said Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat vet who works in a medical lab. "I have no doubt that he will represent Whitfield County residents with the utmost care when making decisions on their behalf. I look forward to working with him in the future as I transition towards focusing on community outreach for the betterment of Whitfield County."
Chad "Bubba" Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player, also endorsed Thomas.
"There are several reasons I chose John," Young said. "First, his experience and leadership in this community, he was born and raised here in Whitfield County, and his love for God and our community. Even though we may disagree on a few things, I believe John is the best man to be out next District 3 county commissioner."
The third candidate, Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive in Calhoun, said he is trying to remain neutral.
"I wish them both best of luck," he said. "It should be very interesting, and I am curious what the voter turnout will be."
Only residents of District 3 can vote in the runoff. District 3 includes these precincts: 1A (Dalton City Hall), 2A (James Brown Center at Dalton State College), 3A (Dalton-Whitfield County Senior Center), Cohutta, Pleasant Grove, Tunnel Hill and the Varnell gym. Not everyone who votes in 1A, 2A, Tunnel Hill and Pleasant Grove is eligible to vote in this election. Residents can find out if they live in District 3 by looking at their voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. They can also call the county elections office at (706) 278-7183.
You don’t need to have voted in the special election to vote in the runoff, but you do have to have been registered to vote by Feb. 16 of this year.
The election is nonpartisan, but candidates could list a party affiliation. Day and Thomas listed Republican.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
