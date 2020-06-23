DDDA board members reviewing University of Georgia study of downtown economy

City of Dalton officials could find out soon not only how important the downtown business sector is to the city's economy but which industries are most important to downtown.
Members of the board of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) are reviewing an economic impact study prepared by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government, which works with local governments to promote better governance.
"I've seen the executive summary as well as the tri-fold handout they have prepared," said DDDA Board Chairman Caleb Carnes. "It's very impressive."
The downtown business district basically stretches from Waugh Street to the north to Morris Street to the south and from the railroad tracks to the east to Thornton Avenue to the west. The DDDA promotes trade and development within the district.
The Carl Vinson Institute has been gathering information on all the occupational licenses in the city, looking at how many businesses are in downtown and what industry sector they are in, how many employees they have, how much sales tax they pay, how much alcohol sales they generate and how much tax revenue to the city comes from downtown.
The study was originally expected to be complete in April but DDDA Interim Director George Woodward said the DDDA asked the institute to dive even more deeply into the data.
Carnes said board members are looking to see which industries have the most economic impact on the downtown business district and which industries might be lacking in presence downtown.
When the study is complete, the DDDA plans to make a presentation to the City Council. Officials plan to update the study every two to three years to see how the downtown business district is faring.
