The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) Board of Directors after review with Dalton Mayor David Pennington has voted unanimously to reduce the downtown tax millage rate. The new millage rate will be 1.5 mills, down from 2.5 mills as in the previous four years. This will be an overall reduction by 40% for the 2022 tax year and downtown property owners will see this reduction reflected on this November’s tax bill.
As we experience strong growth downtown with numerous new businesses including a general store, more eateries and increased residential units coming online, we want current and future investors to be positive in investing in downtown Dalton. With costs nationally in every category on the rise we hope this reduction mitigates some cost burdens that have hit the taxpayer.
According to Board Chairman T.J. Kaikobad, the new executive director of the DDDA Candace Eaton has now been in her role for a year. Her accomplishments and operating efficiency have definitely assisted with this action. Dalton City Councilmember Annalee Sams, current board member and past chairperson for 2021 who voted for the reduction, has also had a strong impact on the ability to make this reduction.
We pray for our Lord’s grace and blessings, so we may continue such positive votes in the future.
The DDDA is a public corporation created in 1981 by the Georgia General Assembly for the purpose of revitalizing Dalton’s downtown area and is responsible for the development and promotion of trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities within the central business district. The authority’s mission is to lead and promote the preservation and revitalization of the Downtown Dalton District. Current board members are John Davis, Brad Dixon, Kaikobad, Juan Lama, Sams, Jane Marie Wilson and Heather McEntire Young.
