DDDA plans to relocate office to Dalton City Hall

The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) plans to relocate the staff office from its current location at the Visitor's Center/Freight Depot to the second floor of Dalton City Hall at 300 W. Waugh St.
Many factors were taken into consideration when discussing and planning for this relocation including access to appropriate meeting space to accommodate socially distanced meetings, additional support from the city administration staff, government officials and other involved city employees, as well as the ability to utilize available work space for meeting with potential new businesses in the downtown district.
During a special called meeting of the DDDA board of directors on April 13, the board unanimously voted in favor of relocating the office to City Hall.
The move was also approved by the Dalton City Council during the Monday council meeting by a unanimous vote. DDDA Executive Director Candace Eaton states that "the team is looking forward to the move and anticipates that the new office space will allow for increased consistency with general office operations and ease of access to community partners."
The DDDA is a public corporation the General Assembly created in 1981 for the purpose of revitalizing Dalton's downtown area and is responsible for the development and promotion of trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities within the central business district.
The authority's mission is to lead and promote the preservation and revitalization of the downtown Dalton district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.