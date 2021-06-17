DDDA receives 2021 National Main Street Accreditation

The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize "their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach."
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
The DDDA’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Georgia, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
"Being an accredited part of the Main Street America program is a major tenant of the DDDA operations,” said Audrey Batts, the Main Street manager for the DDDA. “With this accreditation, we are able to assist business in applying for specialized low-interest loans, engage in multifaceted training opportunities surrounding historic preservation and development, as well as continue to have access to resources that we utilize every day to help downtown Dalton grow and prosper."
