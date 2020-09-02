DDDA taking applications for downtown event permits, had put permits on hold because of COVID-19

The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) has started taking applications for permits for downtown events. But it will be a minimum of a couple of months before any concerts or festivals will be held.
DDDA policy requires people to apply at least 60 days in advance to hold an event, so the earliest something could be held would be early November.
The DDDA board had placed a moratorium on permits for downtown events this spring because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). That moratorium was due to expire on Monday of this week.
DDDA board member T.J Kaikobad said it was a tough decision on whether to extend the moratorium. The decision to not extend the moratorium allows those who want to hold events to begin planning for them now.
DDDA officials say that organizers of events will be encouraged to ask those taking part to wear masks and practice social distancing. The organizers will also be required to abide by any requirements put forth by Gov. Brian Kemp or by city officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Kemp on Monday extended his public health state of emergency until Sept. 15, which includes a ban on most gatherings of 50 or more people.
"The safer we do things, the more responsibly we do things as a community, the more we can do," said City Council member Annalee Harlan, the council's liaison to the DDDA. "This is trying to make things happen in as responsible a way as possible."
DDDA Interim Director George Woodward said the only exceptions to the 60-day permit requirement will be the customary annual parades held each fall, including the Dalton High School Homecoming parade.
"The Dalton High School Homecoming game isn't until Nov. 13. To my knowledge, a decision has not been made at this time (on whether to hold a parade)," said Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway.
