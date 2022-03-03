The April 1 deadline to file for property returns and exemptions is a month away, according to the Whitfield County Board of Assessors.
If you are a personal property account holder you should have received your annual personal property return form in the mail in January.
“If you have not returned your filled-out return to us, we strongly encourage account holders to file returns using our Personal Property e-Returns program at www.whitfieldassessor.com,” the Board of Assessors said.
A video tutorial, which takes new users through step-by-step instructions, is available on the right side of the board’s home page.
Taxpayers can also file their return by mail, utilizing the return envelope included with their original mailing.
Those businesses that qualify for the Freeport Inventory Exemption have until April 1 to apply. Applications received after April 1 will be subject to a percentage reduction in the amount of the exemption qualified for. To download an Application for Freeport Inventory Exemption, visit the website and click on the Downloadable Forms icon found on the Quick Links menu.
Applications for specialized assessments, such as the Conservation Use Assessment (CUVA), are also due April 1. Renewal letters were sent out late in 2021 to taxpayers with CUVAs set to expire. To apply (or renew) for CUVA or any specialized assessment, taxpayers must fill out an application, have their signature (and any other owner of the property) notarized, and pay a $25 filing fee. The office must have the original documentation in hand to process your application by April 1. If you are writing a check for your filing fee, make checks payable to the Whitfield County Clerk of Court’s Office, but return those checks with your notarized application to the office. When approved by the Board of Assessors, the office will file the exemption with the Clerk of Court on your behalf and submit your filing fee.
You can download a specialized assessment application by visiting the website and clicking on the Downloadable Forms icon on the Quick Links Menu. Taxpayers can also fill out the application in the office at 303 W. Waugh St. next to the Krystal restaurant and Dalton Green.
The deadline to apply for a new Homestead Exemption is also April 1. However, to apply you must visit the Whitfield County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 1013 Riverburch Parkway, off the north bypass. For more information on Homestead Exemptions, please visit www.whitfieldpay.com or call (706) 275-7510.
If taxpayers have any questions concerning returns, Freeport Exemptions applications or specialized assessment, you are encouraged to log on to www.whitfieldassessor.com. You’ll find nearly every department resource on the website.
"As always, we’re always happy to talk to you about any questions you may have," the Board of Assessors said. "Our phone number is (706) 275-7410."
