Deadline is Monday to apply for federal disaster loans for physical property damage from April severe weather

Residents of Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Whitfield counties in Georgia and Bradley and Polk counties in Tennessee have until Monday to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, nonprofit organizations and homeowners and renters with physical property damage from the thunderstorms, excessive rainfall and tornadoes that occurred April 12-13.
Individuals, businesses and organizations can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov.
For more information, call (571) 422-6078, (470) 363-5611 or (800) 659-2955, or email FOCE-Help@sba.gov.
“The SBA (Small Business Association) is strongly committed to providing the people of Georgia with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.
These services are only available for the Georgia disaster declaration as a result of the thunderstorms, excessive rainfall and tornadoes on April 12-13, and not for COVID-19-related assistance.
“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets,” said the SBA’s Georgia District Director Terri Denison.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 22, 2021.
“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, center director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical property damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
Interest rates are as low as 3.75% for businesses, 2.75% for nonprofit organizations and 1.563% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
