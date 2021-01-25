Deadline to register to vote in special election three weeks away

The deadline to register to vote in the March 16 special election for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is less than a month away.
Feb. 16 is the deadline to register to vote. Early voting starts at the Whitfield County courthouse on Feb. 22.
Five people are seeking to fill the unexpired term of Roger Crossen in the District 3 seat. Crossen passed away last year. The term expires at the end of 2022.
They are:
• Jonathan Bagley.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad “Bubba” Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.
The race is nonpartisan, but candidates can declare a party. Bagley, Day, Thomas and Young declared the Republican Party.
District 3 is mainly in the northwest part of the county.
If a runoff is needed, it will be April 13.
