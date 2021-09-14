Deadline to sign up for CASA training extended

The deadline to sign up for training for Family Support Council's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program for Whitfield and Murray counties has been extended to Tuesday, Sept. 23.
As a CASA, volunteers become “that person” for children removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect, according to Tracy Harmon, CASA’s volunteer outreach coordinator. Assigned to cases by judges, CASA volunteers establish bonds with children but also build relationships with biological parents and foster families, all in an attempt to decide what is in the best interest of the child before delivering recommendations to the court.
"There is still time," Harmon said. "CASA needs you and we still have slots open for you to join us. Come be a voice for our children!"
For more information, contact Harmon at (706) 428-7931 or tharmon@fscdalton.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.