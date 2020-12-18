December Teacher of the Month

Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for December, Jose Almodova. Almodova is an ELL support teacher and the girls head soccer coach at Dalton High School. He shared one of his favorite quotes from the great boxer Muhammad Ali: "Don't count the days, make the days count." Pictured, from left, are Michael Hewatt and Almodova.

