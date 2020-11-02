Decision day: Presidential election is Tuesday; 2 U.S. Senate races also on the ballot

In the seven days leading up to the presidential election, both major party candidates — Republican President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Democratic Party nominee and former vice president — as well as former President Barack Obama and Democratic Party vice presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California made campaign stops in Georgia.
So much attention to the Peach State so close to the election is unusual, said Ken Ellinger, a political science professor at Dalton State College.
"Some of the polls have Georgia a tossup, even the ones that show it leaning to Trump show him ahead by a very small margin," said Ellinger. "It seems to have emerged as a swing state in just the last couple of years, and I think that what got everyone's attention was the fact that (Democrat) Stacy Abrams almost beat (Republican) Brian Kemp for governor in 2018."
Georgia has gone for the Democratic Party nominee only three times in the past 14 presidential elections: in 1976 and 1980 when native son Jimmy Carter topped the ticket and in 1992 when Bill Clinton won the state with 43.47% of the vote in a three-way race with incumbent Republican president George H.W. Bush and independent businessman Ross Perot.
RealClearPolitics' average of the latest polls from six sources shows Biden has a razor-thin edge with 47.8% to Trump's 47.4%. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen is also on the ballot but is not included in most polls.
RealClearPolitics is a political news site that bills itself as nonpartisan.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Poll workers will be wearing masks and gloves. Voting machines will be disinfected regularly, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Locally, interest in today's election appears to be strong.
In Whitfield County, 18,310 people voted in in-person advance voting this year, up from 13,487 in the 2016 presidential election, according to the elections office.
By early afternoon Monday, the Whitfield County elections office had received 6,115 absentee ballots, up from 1,207 in the 2016 presidential election.
There are 55,996 registered voters in Whitfield County.
Murray County Election Supervisor Larry Sampson said 9,812 people voted in-person advance voting this year, up from 5,776 in the 2016 presidential election.
"We have had 1,971 ballots returned by mail as of (Monday) morning," he said. "In 2016, we had 377 returned by mail."
There are 22,292 registered voters in Murray County.
In addition to the presidential race, there are two United States Senate races on the ballot.
In one U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican David Perdue — a former CEO of Reebok and Dollar General who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 — faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, a journalist who ran unsuccessfully in Georgia's 6th Congressional District in a 2017 special election to replace Republican Tom Price who had stepped down to become Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services. Ossof barely leads with 47% to Perdue's 46% in RealClearPolitics' average of the latest polls.
There is a special election to fill the unexpired term of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down last December for health reasons. Isakson, a Republican, had served in the Senate for 14 years. Before that, he served almost 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Dec. 4, 2019, to fill the seat until an election could be held. Loeffler, who was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2020, faces 20 other candidates in a "jungle primary" in which the candidates of all parties as well as independents are in the same race. If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will meet in a runoff on Jan. 5, 2021.
Loeffler and her husband own Intercontinental Exchange, which operates trading exchanges. She is also co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
RealClearPolitics' average of the latest polls shows Democrat Raphael Warnock — senior pastor since 2005 of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Martin Luther King Jr.'s former congregation — leading with 39%, Loeffler with 23.4% and fellow Republican Doug Collins with 21.4%. A native of Gainesville, Collins has served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia's 9th Congressional District since 2013.
Locally, incumbent Republican Rick Jasperse, of Jasper, a retired county extension agent who has served in the state House of Representatives for 10 years, faces Democrat Kayla Hollifield, of Jasper, who is described on the Georgia Democratic Party website as a single mother of four, in the race for state House of Representatives District 11, which includes the southern part of Murray County, except for a small portion on the southwest that is part of District 5.
In the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, a Republican, is running to replace incumbent Republican Tom Graves, of Ranger, who is not seeking reelection. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal of Catoosa County dropped out of the race in September, citing family reasons. He dropped out too late for the Democratic Party to replace him, so his name remains on the ballot.
Greene is co-owner and a former officer in Taylor Commercial, her family's construction company.
There are also two state constitutional amendments and one statewide referendum on the ballot.
Amendment 1 reads “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
The legislature currently can’t create such trust funds. It decides each year how those fees will be spent, and quite often it has diverted them to other uses. The amendment would require that the trust funds be renewed by the legislature every 10 years. A two-thirds vote of each chamber would be needed to create a trust fund. The amendment allows the state to dip into the funds in fiscal emergencies.
Amendment 2 reads “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the Superior Court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia or the Constitution of the United States?”
It would restore the right of citizens to sue governments for illegal or unconstitutional acts or laws. A 2017 Supreme Court of Georgia decision limited such lawsuits.
There is also a statewide Referendum A on the ballot, which would exempt property owned by charities from property taxes if the property is being used to develop or repair single-family homes.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
The Georgia Secretary of State's office says voters must bring one of the following types of photo ID with them to the polls:
• Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
• A Georgia driver's license, even if expired.
• Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state.
• Valid U.S. passport ID.
• Valid U.S. military photo ID.
• Valid tribal photo ID.
