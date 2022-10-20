Deep Springs School

Janine Leonard shared this historic school photo of Deep Springs School (1926-1927) from the collection of her great-aunt, Elva Hicks Seaton. Miss Hicks was the teacher of the class pictured. No student identities are known. Readers who can provide identities are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video