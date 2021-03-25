DeHaro joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that physician assistant Diego DeHaro has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
DeHaro joins Dr. Stephen King; Dr. Jeffrey Kovacic; Dr. Adam Land; family nurse practitioner Anne-Marie Goble; and physician assistants Mark Meyer and Josh Slatky at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine's Chatsworth, Ellijay and Calhoun locations.
The Orthopedic Care team specializes in the care of bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves so you can get back in motion to work and play.
DeHaro earned his bachelor of biological sciences from Dalton State College. He completed his master of science in physician assistant studies from AdventHealth University. DeHaro speaks Spanish and is a certified physician assistant through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family at Disney and is passionate about football, soccer, CrossFit and dancing.
For more information on AdventHealth's Orthopedic Care services, visit AdventHealthMurray.com/ortho.
