Delashmitt named chief medical officer at Hamilton Health Care System

Hamilton Health Care System recently named C. Brian Delashmitt the new vice president and chief medical officer.
Delashmitt has served as the medical director of the Hospitalist Program since July 2019 and has been providing leadership in other areas as well. Before coming to Hamilton, Delashmitt served as a utilization review physician at Silverback Care Management in Texas and worked for TeamHealth at Rhea Medical Center in Dayton, Tenn., as a medical director of hospitalists, chief of staff, and served as a physician member of the Joint Committee Conference.
Delashmitt earned a master of business administration degree in healthcare administration at Western Governors University in Utah, his doctorate of osteopathic medicine at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, and a bachelor of science in exercise science/cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Delashmitt is responsible for clinical quality and performance improvement, medical staff services, accreditation, hospitalists and intensivists.
“We’re very happy that Dr. Delashmitt has accepted this new leadership role,” said Jeff Myers, CEO. “He is committed to making sure Hamilton continues to provide excellent healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.