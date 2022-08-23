More than 150 Democrats from across Northwest Georgia gathered for the Kennedy Carter Dinner on Saturday at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton.
The event was co-hosted by the Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County Democratic committees.
Featured speakers were Marcus Flowers, the Democratic nominee for the 14th U.S. Congressional District; state Rep. William Boddie Jr., the Democratic nominee for state labor commissioner; and state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state.
The featured speakers were introduced by members of the sponsoring county committees:
• Elizabeth Gould, of Murray County, introduced Flowers.
• Mary Cooper, of Gordon County, introduced Nguyen.
• Debby Peppers, of Whitfield County, introduced Boddie.
In addition, Peppers, chair of the Whitfield County Democratic Committee, welcomed the audience. The Rev. Ash McEuen, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, detailed the work of the food bank at that congregation and introduced Kia Antonella whose father is a recently naturalized American citizen. Antonella, who is a preschooler, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Julie Locke offered an opening prayer. And Kathleen Minor closed the program, detailing opportunities for training to become actively involved in campaigning for Democratic nominees,
Tom Pinson, director of the Mack Gaston Community Center, was recognized for his dedication and community support with a gift from the Whitfield County Democratic Committee.
The event featured barbecue and dessert from local minority-owned businesses. The room was decorated with festive red, white and blue decor. Table center pieces were fashioned from edible/recyclable vegetables and herbs, and all were donated to Trinity United Methodist’s food bank for distribution to those in need.
Each of the candidates gave brief comments detailing the reasons for their candidacies, their goals if elected, and the importance of support of all Northwest Georgia Democrats. They were well received, with rousing applause and standing ovations throughout the comments of each of the candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.