Democrats to hold virtual chili cook-off

The Whitfield County Democrats' 8th Annual Chili Cookoff is going virtual this year. Contestants will participate online and compete for votes, a trophy and bragging rights. Voting will begin at noon on March 27.
This year, the group is supporting the GreenHouse Child Advocacy & Sexual Assault Center in Dalton. The GreenHouse offers services to help victims and their non-offending family members recover from trauma caused by child abuse and sexual assault. Donations may be made to the Whitfield County Democratic Party through https://secure.actblue.com/donate/chili2021. One hundred percent of money raised will be donated to the GreenHouse.
Those wishing to compete may call (706) 264-2789 for information by March 24. To learn about the GreenHouse or to donate directly, visit https://www.greenhousecacsac.org/.
