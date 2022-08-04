A crane has been put into place next to the parking deck in downtown Dalton near the Burr Performing Arts Park. That means demolition of the parking deck is imminent, according to city officials.
“They (contractors) have been having to do a lot of prep work,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “If you go to Burr Park and look under the deck you can see all the shoring they had to do. There’s a big electrical junction box under the deck they have to protect. It serves pretty much half of downtown. But if the weather holds out, they should get started soon.”
The City Council voted in July to accept a $386,080 contract with D.H. Griffin Wrecking of Ellenwood to tear down the single-level parking deck. The company was the lowest of three bidders.
City Attorney Terry Miller said at that time that because the parking deck has been deemed a threat to life and safety the city did not have to go through its regular 30-day bid process.
The city closed the parking deck, which is at the intersection of Crawford and Hamilton streets, almost two months ago after a Public Works employee who was part of a crew doing routine maintenance on the deck noticed problems with one of the beams. The parking lot beneath the deck is also closed.
A report by Wallace Design Collective, an Atlanta engineering firm, detailed numerous issues with the parking deck including shearing cracks on one of the beams, spalling of the concrete and water damage to connecting cables. The report said there was evidence that loads exceeding capacity had been placed on the deck. City officials and downtown business people have said it was once common for out-of-town groups to park their buses on the deck.
The staff recommendation was to tear down the parking deck rather than rebuild.
“The deck was built in the early 1980s to the standards that were in place then,” Parker told City Council members at a July meeting. “But I’ve had an engineer tell me that the day that deck was completed it would not meet today’s safety standards.”
“This will give us the opportunity to build a better, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant deck,” Parker said at that time. “That upper level (above the parking lot) is rarely used because it is difficult even for an able-bodied person to use those stairs.”
Parker told the council members it would cost an estimated $1.3 million to build a single-level deck, and $2.1 million to build a double-level deck, though he cautioned those estimates were tentative because of inflation.
The council members have said they want to build a new parking deck but said they would have to identify a funding source.
