The windows have been removed, the site has been taped off and crews have been preparing Whitfield County Administrative Building 2 at 214 W. King St., across from the county courthouse, for demolition, which is expected to begin this week.
In September, the county Board of Commissioners accepted a $139,233 bid from Trinity Industrial Services of Doraville to tear down the building. There are no current plans for what will go on the land.
"They have 60 days to complete it based on the contract," said County Administrator Mark Gibson. "We don’t believe it will take that long. The northeast corner of King and Selvidge streets sidewalks will be fenced off, and the parking spaces just on that corner will be closed as well."
In June 2019, commissioners rejected a $341,000 bid from Complete Demolition Services of Newnan to tear down the building. At the time, some commissioners said they believed the county Public Works Department could do the demolition for less money. But earlier this year Public Works Department Director DeWayne Hunt expressed concern about that plan, saying the county could be liable for any damage caused by the demolition and suggesting commissioners seek a private company that has expertise in and insurance for such work.
The building opened in 1967 as a church. The county purchased it about 20 years ago to temporarily house the courts while the courthouse was being expanded. The county continued to use the building after the courts moved back into the courthouse to house various county offices as well as the monthly meeting site for commissioners' meetings.
The Dalton Fire Department sent the county a three-page letter in 2018 detailing the ways the building failed to meet the fire code, including insufficient emergency lighting, use of extension cords because of insufficient electrical wiring and no central fire alarm system.
In March 2019, the Dalton Fire Department sent county officials a letter telling them the county would have to vacate the building by April 1. The sides later reached an agreement that the county could continue to use the building while commissioners decided what to do with it as long as they had a certified firefighter in the building performing "fire watch" patrol whenever there were people in the building.
In April 2019, commissioners approved a two-year lease for the top three floors of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 201 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. They moved their meetings there, and the offices that had been housed in Administrative Building 2 were moved to other county buildings.
