Demolition of Whitfield County Administrative Building 2 underway

Workers have begun tearing down Whitfield County Administrative Building 2 at 214 W. King St., across from the county courthouse. In September, the board of commissioners accepted a $139,233 bid from Trinity Industrial Services of Doraville to tear down the building.
The building opened in 1967 as a church. The county purchased it about 20 years ago to temporarily house the courts while the courthouse was being expanded. The county continued to use the building after the courts moved back into the courthouse to house various county offices as well as the monthly meeting site for commissioners’ meetings.
The Dalton Fire Department sent the county a three-page letter in 2018 detailing the ways the building failed to meet the fire code, including insufficient emergency lighting, use of extension cords because of insufficient electrical wiring and no central fire alarm system. In March 2019, the Dalton Fire Department sent county officials a letter telling them the county would have to vacate the building by April 1. The sides later reached an agreement that the county could continue to use the building while commissioners decided what to do with it as long as they had a certified firefighter in the building performing “fire watch” patrol whenever there were people in the building.
In April 2019, commissioners approved a two-year lease for the top three floors of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 201 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton.
