The DEO Clinic will feature the Earl Brackin Band in concert Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the concert, at the Church on the Hill, 1035 Abutment Road, will benefit the DEO Clinic, a nonprofit healthcare clinic addressing the needs of low-income, uninsured members of the community.
Brackin is a singer-songwriter who has made his home in Northwest Georgia for more than 25 years. The last few years have been quite a whirlwind for him as a performer. He was invited to bring his band to Russia for the Winter Olympics in Sochi. There they entertained people from all over the world who gathered for the games.
As a writer, his music has also gotten attention. The song “Big Leagues” was selected for the title track of Bluegrass Bands Helping Hands’ third CD, which helped raise money for the construction of a baseball field for special needs children. Another favorite, “Grits on Her Lipstick,” was included on "Scenic City Sampler," which features songs and artists from the Chattanooga area.
Brackin was also honored by the International Bluegrass Musicians Association (IBMA) when it selected him as one of 10 songwriters to be featured in its Songwriters Showcase at the IBMA Convention in Nashville. He will be joined by his band, featuring mandolinist David Taylor, Jarod Spier on bass, Tod Brock, violin, and Tom Brown on banjo and harmonica.
Concert sponsors include Jevin’s Ace Hardware and Modern Woodmen of America, which has offered a $2,500 match to all donations made in support of the concert.
In its 16th year, the DEO Clinic provided more than 2,600 office visits and labs. During 2020-21, clinic staff and volunteers administered 4,000 free COVID-19 tests and assisted with six vaccine events.
Tickets for the concert are available at the Dalton Freight Depot Gift Shop, online and at the door. Advance tickets are $15. Seating is limited, and masks are strongly encouraged. Please visit deoclinic.org, email officedeoclinic@gmail.com or call (706) 581-2009 for more information. Those who cannot attend in person can watch the live-stream and contribute at the DEO Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/deomedicalclinic.
The DEO Clinic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit medical clinic that provides free healthcare to low-income uninsured adults in Whitfield and Murray counties. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.