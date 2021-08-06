DEO Clinic creates 'Hope, Health, Healing' run event

File/Daily Citizen-News

The DEO Clinic, in the Mack Gaston Community Center, was launched in 2005, and it remains "fueled by local people who care about (the) health of this community," said Heather Donahue, executive director of the clinic (pictured in center along with DEO Clinic Medical Director Dr. Rod Rodriguez and nurse Becky Odum). "When we're able to keep people healthy, it helps the whole community."