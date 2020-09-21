DEO Clinic expands to telemedicine

DEO Clinic Director Heather Donahue knew that there were some committed volunteers at the nonprofit clinic, but she never expected the level of commitment recently demonstrated by one of the volunteer doctors.
“Seeing Dr. Raymond Bedgood working around some major obstacles to treat patients through telemed is something that I will never forget,” she said.
In the midst of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the DEO Clinic, like many other medical offices, has explored and embraced new technologies to ensure uninterrupted care to patients.
“All of the patients seen at the DEO Clinic are uninsured and below the poverty level, and most do not have the technology or internet connections at home to participate in video calls. However, the clinic does have medical providers who are retired and need to shelter in place to avoid possible contact with COVID. So we have patients visit the clinic in person, and bring the doctors in virtually using technology.” said Donahue.
Bedgood was the first to suggest DEO look into telemed. He became aware of a free online hosting service, and contacted the clinic about using the service for patients at home.
Bedgood was also the first provider to pioneer telemed appointments for the DEO Clinic. After several practice calls, appointments were scheduled for two mornings in the first week of August when he would work from vacation. Enter Hurricane Isaias. On the night before the telemed appointments, Bedgood lost power and internet service because of the hurricane. Bright and early, he drove 25 miles to a neighboring community at a higher elevation where his cellphone signal was stronger. For his first morning of telemed appointments, Bedgood sat in his car and used his smartphone to video call patients at the DEO Clinic.
“This is going above and beyond the call of duty, to be sure. But that is what you get with DEO volunteers,” said Donahue, adding, “The volunteers at DEO are not the idle type.”
There are several volunteers who have been conducting new patient eligibility interviews from home.
“Our volunteers are truly a dedicated group of people. Dr. Bedgood didn't just keep his commitment, he did so with a huge smile on his face that told our patients how happy he was to help them," said Donahue.
“Our patients get the same high-tech medicine as the private clinics,” said Bedgood with satisfaction.
DEO will use telemed for patients who have the technology. But for those who don't, DEO will use telemed to keep volunteer providers doing what they love.
Bedgood also helped DEO receive a grant from the Georgia Healthy Family Alliance for equipment and service to patients through health coaching calls. Thanks to several donated computers from Shaw Industries, the clinic will be making every dollar work toward patient care.
To become a patient at the DEO Clinic, residents of Whitfield and Murray counties can call (706) 581-2009 to inquire. Requirements include no access to insurance coverage and meeting income guidelines established by the Georgia Volunteer Health Program.
Now in its 15th year, the DEO Clinic has provided 3,384 office visits free of charge to those in need. Contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.