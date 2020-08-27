DEO Clinic to bring COVID-19 testing, information to Dalton's Hispanic community

Whitfield County's Hispanic community has been hit hard by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Whitfield County is 36.3% Hispanic. The North Georgia Health District reports that Hispanics account for 56% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County (3,902 total cases as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health).
"At the hospital (Hamilton Medical Center), the number of people admitted to the hospital, it's much higher," said Dr. Rod Rodriguez, a Dalton surgeon and medical director of the DEO Clinic. "It's about 80% in the hospital. Of course, that number will fluctuate. There are people who get better and can leave. There are people who die, and there are new people being admitted."
A hospital spokesman said the numbers change on a daily basis and referred a reporter to the Georgia Department of Public Health. A spokesman for the department said it does not keep data on the race or ethnicity of those hospitalized with COVID-19.
The DEO Clinic, located in Dalton's Mack Gaston Community Center, serves individuals in Whitfield and Murray counties who are uninsured and have limited financial resources.
The Dalton City Council voted earlier this month to use $50,000 of the $1.7 million the city received from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump to fund a COVID-19 outreach program to the city's Hispanic community that will be run by the DEO Clinic.
"This is very timely, very needed," said Mayor David Pennington.
The program was developed by Dr. Pablo Perez, a Dalton physician and a volunteer at the DEO Clinic.
"So many people in our Hispanic community were working in industries that never stopped working, were not part of the (April) shutdown (of much of the local economy because of the pandemic)," Perez said. "They can't afford not to work. And they continue to work and have to go into work. The jobs they have can't be done from home, so there's more opportunity for them to be exposed to the disease."
Rodriguez said if a Hispanic person is exposed to the disease, he or she is likely to expose more people to it when the person goes home than people in other groups.
"They are likely to live in dwellings where there are multiple people," he said. "You can have mom, dad, three or four kids, grandma and grandpa living in a one- or two-bedroom apartment or small house. It's more of an extended family than a nuclear family."
A University of North Carolina study indicated that the home is the most common place for COVID-19 transmission.
Perez will oversee two to three part-time employees, and he said he wants to get started "as soon as possible."
Rodriguez said they could have the employees hired as soon as this week.
"There are several things that are involved," Perez said.
The employees will go into the Hispanic community — to events and churches and other locations — to provide education and information on how to reduce the spread of the disease by wearing masks and social distancing. The program will also offer free testing and contact tracing when someone tests positive.
DEO Clinic Executive Director Heather Donahue said the plan is for testing not just to take place at the clinic but at different locations in the community and at different times.
"If you work in the daytime, five or six days a week, it might be difficult to come in for a test," she said. "We want to make testing more accessible and convenient."
The program is expected to last about four months.
