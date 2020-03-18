Department of Driver Services suspends driver road testing

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) customer service center in Dalton remains open. But the DDS has canceled all road testing and is encouraging people to use its website, dds.georgia.gov, or its mobile app, DDS 2 GO, to handle most licensing needs.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of customers and team members, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is following the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing.

DDS has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS customer service centers have closed due to workforce shortages. The Dalton customer service center remains open.

Please visit www.dds.georgia.gov or download the department's mobile app, DDS 2 GO, to handle most of your licensing needs.

