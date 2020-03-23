Department of Human Services implements new office protocols in response to COVID-19

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
ATLANTA — In alignment with Gov. Brian Kemp’s call to limit in-person contact across the state, the Georgia Department of Human Services is implementing new office protocols in response to COVID-19.
All DHS offices are encouraging customers to use self-service options and telephonic communication as a primary means to conduct business. Individuals requiring in-person consultation will be seen by appointment only.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” DHS Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden said. “While we refocus efforts from in-person contact to other means of business, we remain committed to providing services to vulnerable populations across the state.”
Division of Family and Children Services customers are encouraged to use the below tools:
• Apply for Food Stamp and Medicaid Benefits at gateway.ga.gov (verification documents and case status info for all benefits; food stamps, Medicaid and TANF account updates are also housed on this site).
• Download an application at https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services.
• For information on Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), call (888) 421-3281 for updates.
• For general information, visit dfcs.ga.gov.
• Call (877) 423-4746.
For those without access to online resources, requests can be made via phone for applications to be mailed to them. Customers should complete the applications at home and return by mail with supporting documentation included.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DFCS Child Protective Services (24 hours a day, seven days a week) at (855) GA-CHILD or (855) 422-4453. For those with questions about existing child welfare cases, customers can call case managers or their supervisor for support.
Division of Child Support Services customers are encouraged to use the below tools:
• Download the DCSS on the go mobile app by searching for “Georgia child support” in your app marketplace.
• Access the Customer Online Portal at childsupport.ga.gov.
• Chat online with an agent at childsupport.ga.gov.
• Call (844) 694-2347.
• Visit childsupport.ga.gov.
Division of Aging Services customers are encouraged to use the below tools:
• Call (866) 552-4464.
• Visit aging.ga.gov.
For regular updates, customers can visit:
• https://childsupport.georgia.gov/.
Customers can also follow us on social media at:
• DHS: Facebook | Twitter @GADHS.
• DFCS: Facebook | Twitter @GADFCS.
