Derrick attends meeting

Contributed photo

Sandra Derrick, president of Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association, recently attended the Georgia Retired Educators Association Area 16 meeting in LaFayette for local presidents. Area 16 consists of nine counties in Northwest Georgia, with Penny Howerton of Ringgold as the director. Derrick is pictured back row, second from left. Howerton is pictured first row, second from left.

