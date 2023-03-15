Josh Deslattes will move to Dalton High School as the new assistant principal. He currently serves as an assistant principal at The Dalton Academy.
Deslattes came to Dalton Public Schools in 2021 when The Dalton Academy opened. Prior to that time he had worked in Whitfield County Schools for 12 years. He is a graduate of Dalton High School and looks forward to returning to his alma mater as an administrator.
Deslattes holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics from the University of Georgia and a master's degree of education in secondary mathematics education from Georgia State University.
“I am excited that Josh will return to his alma mater as an assistant principal at Dalton High School,” said Stephanie Hungerpiller, principal at Dalton High. "He was an excellent math teacher and has done a great job over the past two years as an administrator. He is passionate about providing the best possible educational experiences for the students he serves, and we look forward to him joining our administrative team.”
