The Peach Cobbler Factory started as a popup stand at the Nashville, Tennessee, farmers’ market, where Juan and Tami Edgerton sold cobblers. Their desserts were so popular they opened a food truck, then a second food truck. In 2013, they opened the first Peach Cobbler Factory store.
Today, the Peach Cobbler Factory (peachcobblerfactory.com) has more than 100 franchises across the nation, primarily in the South.
“We just started franchising six months ago, and we already have more than 100 locations,” said Greg George, a partner with the Edgertons in the Peach Cobbler Factory.
And the newest one is expected to open at 785 Shugart Road in Dalton in early April.
“We have 12 different cobblers and five different banana puddings and our peachy tea,” said Anna Carpenter, the Chickamauga-based businesswoman who will be opening the Dalton location with her husband J.R.
The cobblers are apple, walnut and raisin; honey apple; cinnamon peach praline; sweet potato pecan; caramel apple; blackberry; blackberry and peach; cherry; mango peach; peach; strawberry; and strawberry and peach. The banana puddings are classic, Nutella, Oreo and strawberry.
The Peach Cobbler Factory also sells five different cinnamon rolls, including a cobbler-stuffed roll, and cold-brewed coffee. Customers can add ice cream to the cobblers and to the cinnamon rolls.
“You won’t find this variety of cobblers and banana puddings anywhere else,” said Carpenter. “If you have never been in a Peach Cobbler Factory before, you are in for a real treat. I’m certain people will enjoy what we have. I know that I did.”
For the Carpenters opening the Peach Cobbler Factory is an act of love.
“We heard about the Chattanooga location (on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) opening and went up there to try it,” she said. “We had the peach cobbler and the banana pudding and fell in love with it. It was the best we had ever eaten, and when we saw that they were franchising we knew that was what we wanted to do. It was a real leap of faith. But I’m really excited about this opportunity.”
Carpenter said she worked in restaurants for many years but had not worked in that industry for several years before getting the Peach Cobbler Factory franchise.
Carpenter said that those coming into the Peach Cobbler Factory for the first time might want to start with one of the banana puddings.
“I love them all,” she said. “And I think other people will as well.”
Carpenter said the restaurant will have some indoor and outdoor seating but will be largely carryout.
George said the full menu is available every day.
George said that he would recommend the banana pudding to a first-time customer.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I like everything on the menu. You can’t get these products anywhere else. There’s no place else that offers 12 types of cobbler. There’s no other place where you can get five types of banana pudding. There’s no place you can get a cinnamon roll stuffed with you choice of cobbler. But personally, if you’ve got to to try one thing, I’d say the banana pudding. It will blow your mind.”
George said the Dalton store’s operating hours haven’t been decided but stores are typically open noon to 8 p.m.
“Our projected opening will be the first week of April, if everything goes according to plan,” he said.
